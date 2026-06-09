Is the England National Team Overly Dependent on Harry Kane?

England national team captain Harry Kane responded to suggestions that the squad is overly reliant on his goals ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The striker, who broke records in Germany with Bayern Munich during a prolific season, is approaching the tournament in the best form of his career. The "Three Lions," aiming to end a 60-year trophy drought, are once again focusing primarily on their record-breaking captain. According to Goal.com report .

Speaking about the pressure on the big stage, Harry Kane acknowledged that being a top-tier national team striker naturally carries the responsibility of scoring goals. Comparing his situation to other global stars, he said: "I think any team with a strong striker will have a dependency on them. For example, Erling Haaland with Norway or Kylian Mbappé with France are in similar situations. If you are the main scorer in the team, goals are expected from you. It is not a bad thing."

The captain emphasized that other team members also possess high goal-scoring potential. According to him, nearly all players called up to the squad had successful seasons and won trophies with their clubs. Thanks to his performances for Bayern Munich, Harry Kane is one of the leading candidates to become the first English footballer to win the Ballon d'Or since Michael Owen in 2001.

The 32-year-old striker is confident he will arrive at the tournament in North America in excellent physical condition. Despite concerns about fatigue after a long season, Harry Kane stated that this is his best opportunity in his career to win the World Cup. The striker emphasized that he feels fresher than ever and that the time has finally come to cross the finish line with a victory.