City close to signing new contract with Josko Gvardiol

·2·Sport
City close to signing new contract with Josko Gvardiol

The battle for talented footballers among Europe's elite clubs never stops in the transfer market. Currently, the management of Manchester City, the reigning champions of England, is actively working to extend the contract of one of the team's most reliable pillars, the skilled Croatian defender Josko Gvardiol. This was announced by renowned journalist Ben Jacobs, known for his insider information in the international sports world, on his official social media pages.

Absolute giants of the German Bundesliga, Bayern Munich, and the prestigious representatives of Spain's La Liga, Barcelona, are strongly eager to see this agile defender in their ranks. There are reports that these two European top clubs are preparing serious transfer offers for the star of the Croatian national team. Nevertheless, Manchester City's management and head coach Enzo Maresca have made it their primary strategic goal to keep the talented footballer in Manchester under any circumstances. It is stated that the official negotiations currently underway between the club and the player's agents are proceeding in a very positive, sincere, and constructive atmosphere.

It is worth noting that Josko Gvardiol moved to the Citizens with great fanfare from the German club RB Leipzig in the summer of 2023. He quickly adapted to English football and secured a stable place in the starting lineup. Currently, his existing contract with the English giant is valid until the summer of 2028. According to analyses by the prestigious and internationally recognized Transfermarkt portal, the Croatian defender's current market value is estimated at around 70 million euros. City's management aims to secure this transfer fee at an even higher level through a new contract, alongside increasing his salary.

Stay with us on Zamin pages to always follow the details of Josko Gvardiol's new contract at Manchester City, the latest sensational deals in the European transfer market, and the fastest exclusive news about English football!

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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