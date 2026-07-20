Messi and 9 other players did not return to Argentina: the reason is known...

After the Argentina national team's 0:1 defeat to Spain in the 2026 World Cup final, a portion of the players did not return to their homeland. Lionel Messi and nine other players decided to stay in the USA, report to their clubs, or begin their vacations.

According to TyC Sports, 16 players from the national team returned to Argentina. Messi's decision not to fly home is linked to the fact that he is currently based in the USA.

Messi and De Paul stayed in the USA

Lionel Messi plays for Inter Miami. For this reason, it is reported that he remained in the USA after the World Cup instead of traveling to Argentina.

Along with him, his club teammate Rodrigo de Paul is also among the players who stayed in the USA.

Some of the other players headed to the countries where their clubs are located or went on short-term vacations. Therefore, there is no basis to interpret their failure to return to Argentina as a sign of dissatisfaction with the team or a reaction to the defeat in the final.

16 players returned to their homeland

Following the conclusion of the World Cup, a portion of the Argentine delegation returned to the country. According to reports, there were a total of 16 players on the plane.

They were greeted by fans in Argentina. However, unlike the mass celebrations after the 2022 championship, this time the team returned with silver medals.

Although the reigning world champion reached the final, a single goal scored in extra time proved decisive.

The final was unlucky for Messi

The regular time of the match against Spain ended in a 0:0 draw. In extra time, Ferran Torres scored against Argentina, securing the championship for Spain.

This match was the least productive for Messi in the 2026 World Cup. For the first time in the tournament, the Argentine captain failed to record a goal or an assist.

Nevertheless, the 39-year-old player finished the tournament with high individual statistics. He scored eight goals and provided four assists, playing a crucial role in his team's run to the final.

The top scorer record was also lost

After the final, Messi also lost his status as the all-time top scorer in World Cup history. He was surpassed by French striker Kylian Mbappe by a single goal.

If Messi had scored in the final, the situation in the race for the record could have changed. However, the Spanish defense limited the opportunities of the Argentine leader.

What is Messi's next plan?

Argentina lost the championship in the final, but for Messi and a number of other players, the club season will continue soon. For this reason, instead of returning to Buenos Aires with the national team, they acted according to their own plans.

Messi's stay in the USA is not seen as an act of unexpected protest, but as a simple decision related to his career at Inter Miami. Now, the main focus will be on his club situation after the 2026 World Cup and his future in the Argentine national team.