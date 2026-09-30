Lamine Yamal, the 19-year-old bright star of the Spanish national team and "Barcelona" club, expressed open and thoughtful views on his chances for the highest individual award in world football at the end of 2026 — the "Ballon d'Or". Having secured a spot among the official nominees for the prestigious award, the talented winger emphasized that the voting process has concluded, but for him, team victories and the trust of the fans far outweigh personal honors.

In an interview with "Marca", he specifically noted that he does not live with the obsession of the "Ballon d'Or", and that he is striving toward high goals with the national team and in the new season. Having recently proved his phenomenal form by scoring two goals in a match against Croatia (4:1), the real test for the footballer is just beginning: the name of our planet's best player for 2026 will be officially announced at a solemn gala ceremony in London on October 26.

"End of voting, brace against Croatia, and London intrigue": 5 main points

The most important facts regarding Lamine Yamal's statement and the "Ballon d'Or 2026" race:

Voting officially concluded: The voting process for the 2026 "Ballon d'Or" has been stopped, and the nominees are awaiting the final decision;

"I don't play just for the award": The 19-year-old forward emphasized that he steps onto the pitch for himself, his fans, his national team, and future victories;

Brace against Croatia: Yamal was the author of 2 goals in the Spanish national team's crushing 4:1 victory over Croatia;

The youngest leader among nominees: Lamine is recognized among the main favorites contending for this prestigious individual award;

October 26 — the decisive date: The new owner of the "Ballon d'Or" will be awarded at a solemn event to be held in London on October 26 of this year.

Classification of Lamine Yamal's 2026 performance indicators and status in the "Ballon d'Or" race

A table of the young Spanish star's chances in the competition, sports form, and main parameters:

Indicators and analysis criteria Lamine Yamal's current status and performance indicators Age and position occupied 19 years old, attacking winger / wide forward Result in the last international match 2 goals (brace) in the Spain vs Croatia (4:1) match Official status for the "Ballon d'Or" Firmly secured a spot among the top nominees Voting stage status Process fully completed, in the final evaluation phase Time and place of the awarding ceremony October 26, 2026, city of London (United Kingdom) The player's personal philosophy "Team victories are important, not just an individual award"

Football and psychological expertise: Why did Yamal become an absolute favorite at 19?

Conclusions of international sports experts, football analysts, and commentators:

"An early-matured phenomenon and mental stability": The 19-year-old footballer's calm and philosophical attitude toward the "Ballon d'Or" indicates that he has matured much beyond his years, both on the pitch and in life; at a time when many young stars suffer psychological pressure behind the obsession with vanity and individual awards, Yamal's focus solely on team victories leads him toward true greatness;

Leadership in the national team and club: Finding the back of the net twice against an experienced and strong opponent like Croatia showed that Lamine has become a decisive figure not only at the club level but also in the highest international arenas; his speed, dribbling, and non-standard thinking on the pitch are the most severe headache for modern football defenders;

Historical intrigue in London: Since the voting has concluded, behind-the-scenes speculations are now intensifying; if Lamine Yamal wins the "Ballon d'Or" on October 26, he could become an absolute new record-holder as one of the youngest award-winners in football history.

In your opinion, does 19-year-old Lamine Yamal deserve the "Ballon d'Or" award based on the results of 2026, or do you think other contenders have higher chances this year? Can Yamal establish a long-term dominance at the level of Messi and Ronaldo in the future? Leave your personal thoughts in the comments and share the analysis of the hottest intrigue in world football with all fans!