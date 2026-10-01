Battle for the World Crown: Why the chess elite considers Sindarov the favorite against Gukesh
The most anticipated and important event in the 2026 chess world — the World Crown match between reigning world champion Gukesh Dommaraju and challenger Javokhir Sindarov — is rapidly approaching. Ahead of this historic encounter in Geneva, the world's leading grandmasters, renowned experts, and famous chess bloggers have shared their predictions.
According to conclusions from 18 influential specialists compiled by a UzChess report and the rookreview.com analytical platform, the advantage unexpectedly lies with the representative of Uzbekistan:
10 experts — consider Javokhir Sindarov to be the main favorite of the upcoming match.
6 specialists — evaluated the chances of the two young prodigies as equal (50/50).
Only 2 people — expressed confidence in the victory of the reigning Indian champion Gukesh.
Carlsen picked Sindarov, while Nakamura is on Gukesh's side
Multi-time World Chess Champion and the planet's number one chess player Magnus Carlsen openly stated that he expects Sindarov to succeed. The Norwegian star called the Uzbek grandmaster's play more comprehensive and stable in every aspect.
Ian Nepomniachtchi, who has twice contested the World Crown, evaluated the chances at 65:35, while strong Russian grandmaster Vladislav Artemiev assessed them at 60:40 in favor of Sindarov. Additionally, grandmaster Alexander Shimanov even put Sindarov's chances at 100%, while Luke McShane and Andrey Esipenko also recognized Javokhir as a "clear favorite."
In contrast, US representative Hikaru Nakamura called Gukesh the absolute favorite (100%), emphasizing that if the reigning champion can overcome the psychological pressure, he might leave his opponent no chance. Belarusian representative Denis Lazavik was also among the few experts who took Gukesh's side.
Full table of expert opinions and ratings:
Date
Specialist
Gukesh
Sindarov
14.09.2026
Magnus Carlsen (Norway)
—
Favorite
10.09.2026
Maxime Vachier-Lagrave (France)
50%
50%
08.09.2026
Ian Nepomniachtchi (FIDE)
35%
65%
27.08.2026
Vladislav Artemiev (FIDE)
40%
60%
10.08.2026
Jan-Krzysztof Duda (Poland)
—
Favorite
01.08.2026
Dina Belenkaya (FIDE)
20%
80%
01.08.2026
Mike Klein (USA)
50%
50%
30.07.2026
Luke McShane (England)
—
Clear favorite
25.07.2026
Anish Giri (Netherlands)
50%
50%
22.07.2026
Hans Moke Niemann (USA)
50%
50%
17.07.2026
Alexander Shimanov (FIDE)
0%
100%
09.06.2026
Praveen Thipsay (India)
50%
50%
28.05.2026
Denis Lazavik (Belarus)
Favorite
—
22.05.2026
Andrey Esipenko (FIDE)
—
Clear favorite
21.05.2026
Faustino Oro (Argentina)
—
Favorite
14.05.2026
Levy Rozman (GothamChess) (USA)
45%
55%
01.05.2026
Vincent Keymer (Germany)
50%
50%
16.04.2026
Hikaru Nakamura (USA)
100%
0%
When and where will the battle for the Crown take place?
The FIDE World Championship match between Gukesh Dommaraju and Javokhir Sindarov will take place from November 22 to December 12 in Geneva, Switzerland.
According to the regulations, the first classical game will start on November 24. The fact that the majority of chess specialists are giving the advantage to our compatriot has increased public interest and intrigue to an unprecedented level ahead of the match.
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