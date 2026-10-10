The second weekend of October offers world football fans a real super week. Intense clashes in the English Premier League, the title race in Spain, the surprising leadership in the Italian Serie A, and the showdown between giants in the Saudi Pro League will undoubtedly glue fans to their screens.

Below we take a detailed look at the 7 most important matches taking place this weekend and the main intrigues surrounding them.

Saturday, October 10: London revenge, Old Trafford pressure, and a clash of stars

1. Arsenal vs Leeds (EPL, 16:30)

Main intrigue: The surprising 3-0 defeat to Brighton was a cold shower for Mikel Arteta's side. Now they must restore lost confidence;

Factors and statistics: Leeds is ready to put up strong resistance, continuing its unbeaten run in the championship. However, history is on the side of the Londoners — Arsenal under Arteta has defeated Leeds at home in 6 consecutive matches.

2. Manchester United vs Tottenham (EPL, 21:30)

Main intrigue: A "survival" battle between two English giants who started the season very unsuccessfully;

Status: Despite major summer purchases, Tottenham lost 2-3 to Aston Villa and dropped to the very bottom of the table. MU, which has recorded only one victory in the championship, is suffering from injuries in the infirmary and a lack of consistency. This clash is the only way for both sides to get out of the psychological crisis.

3. Barcelona vs Getafe (La Liga, 21:30)

Main intrigue: The absolute dominance of the Catalans led by Hansi Flick;

Statistical advantage: Barca won all of their first 8 matches, scoring a massive 36 goals against opponents' nets (an average of 4.5 goals). Thanks to Raphinha's incredible productivity, the team has turned into an unstoppable force. Getafe not only scores few goals (no more than 2 per match), but has also failed to take points away from Barcelona since 2018.

4. Al-Hilal vs Al-Ittihad (Saudi Pro League, 23:00)

Main intrigue: The championship battle between two powerful superclubs of the Arabian Peninsula;

Clash of stars: While Koulibaly, Theo Hernandez, Ollie Watkins, and Martinelli take the field for Al-Hilal, the undefeated Jeddah club is led by Wijnaldum, Bergwijn, and En-Nesyri. Sharing a total of 11 wins in 7 rounds, the teams will determine the tournament leader.

5. Real Madrid vs Villarreal (La Liga, 23:59)

Main intrigue: The "Royal Club" facing a difficult calendar and defensive problems;

Losses: Mbappe returning from the national team with an injury, Vinicius's scoreless streak, and tension in central defense are complicating Jose Mourinho's plans. Before tough matches against Roma, Sevilla, Leipzig, and Barcelona, the Madrilenians must defeat the "Yellow Submarine".

Sunday, October 11: Roman Renaissance and the Superclásico at Anfield

6. Como vs Roma (Serie A, 15:30)

Main intrigue: The sensational leader Roma's visit to Cesc Fabregas's fortress;

Match value: For the first time since the 2014/15 season, the Romans have gone through the first 5 rounds without defeat and lead the table (the Malen and Dybala duo is in fantastic form). However, Como is a dangerous opponent at home: the tradition that the hosts have triumphed in all 4 previous encounters between the two teams continues to hold.

7. Liverpool vs Manchester City (EPL, 20:30)

Main intrigue: A clash of a new era in England — Andoni Iraola vs Enzo Maresca;

Opportunity for Husanov: For Manchester City, under the pressure of financial accusations by an independent commission, this match will be a ground to show character. In the match against the unbeaten Liverpool caught in a whirlpool of draws, Uzbek defender Abduqodir Husanov is rated with a high probability of taking the field — the Italian specialist is expected to resort to defensive rotation to overcome the pressure of Anfield.

These intense matches of the week are expected not only to shuffle the standings, but also to define the overall championship intrigue of the season.