Javohir Jahongirov becomes WKF karate world champion in Poland
The sports delegation of Uzbekistan has achieved another huge success at the prestigious World Youth and Junior WKF Karate Championship held in the Polish city of Bielsko-Biala.
In the competition featuring the strongest young athletes from 120 countries of the world, Javohir Jahongirov, a talented native of Bekabad, achieved world championship status in the individual kata event in the 63 kg weight category, opening a new page in the chronicles of our national sport.
A confident march to the final: Representatives of leading countries defeated
The young Uzbek athlete, who trains under the guidance of experienced coach Hamdam Shodibekov, demonstrated a clear superiority over his opponents starting from the qualifying rounds:
Defeated leaders: On his way to the final, Javohir showed high skill by defeating representatives of Brazil, Ukraine, Slovakia, and Hong Kong, which are considered leading nations in world karate;
Coaching effort: This achievement was recognized as the result of the athlete's regular training and the thorough tactical instructions of coach Hamdam Shodibekov.
A 5:0 score in the final and historic gold
In the decisive match held on October 17, the Uzbek athlete clearly demonstrated his dominance:
Opponent: In the final match, Jahongirov faced Zxuo Edmond, a representative of the USA;
Unanimous decision of the judges: Our compatriot's actions were highly rated by all judges, and he completely defeated his opponent with a score of 5:0, claiming the gold medal;
New historical record: Through this victory, Javohir Jahongirov brought an important championship trophy to our country in this discipline.
This brilliant victory in a competition with 120 participating countries shows that the authority of the Uzbek karate school on the world stage is growing ever stronger.
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