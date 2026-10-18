Conor McGregor reveals the true secret to success

Irish star Conor McGregor, former two-division UFC champion and one of the brightest stars in world sports, has published an emotional post on his social media pages about success, resilience, and unwavering self-belief.

Exactly three months after his return to the big octagon was temporarily halted due to a serious knee injury sustained in his UFC 329 bout against Max Holloway, the athlete shared such deep philosophical reflections for the first time.

"People see the knockouts, but not the hard work": What did Conor say?

The Irish fighter openly explained what lies behind a true victory on his X (formerly Twitter) page:

Not talent, but hard work matters: "I don’t have some kind of innate talent. I simply gave my all, my entire life, to my work;";

Behind-the-scenes hardships: People only see the dazzling performances and sensational knockouts in the octagon. But they don't notice all the hard work: waking up early at dawn, painful defeats, and the difficult decisions made to keep pushing forward even when quitting seemed easiest;

The power of decision-making: I didn't wait to somehow feel completely ready. I made a firm decision to be ready. Believe in yourself. Work tirelessly and be dedicated to achieving your goal," McGregor wrote.

Knee injury and plans to return to the octagon

Conor McGregor's current status and next steps in his career:

A three-month break after UFC 329: The star, who injured his knee in a dramatic bout against Holloway, has spent the last few months focusing on recovery and rehabilitation;

Mental preparation: This motivational statement clearly shows that despite physical injuries, the fighter has not broken mentally and is eager to fight at the highest level again in the near future.

McGregor's sincere words serve as a great source of strength and encouragement not only for martial arts fans, but also for millions of people facing difficulties in pursuit of their goals in life.