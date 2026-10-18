7 consecutive wins: Enzo Maresca sets historic record with Manchester City

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7 consecutive wins: Enzo Maresca sets historic record with Manchester City

An absolute new record has been set in the English Premier League (EPL). Manchester City head coach Enzo Maresca has become the first specialist in the history of the league to win all of his first 7 official matches in charge of a new team.

This was announced on its official page by the authoritative publication Squawka, which specializes in football statistics and analysis.

7 games, 7 wins: Details of the winning streak

Under the guidance of the Italian specialist, the "Citizens" outsmarted the toughest opponents right at the start of the season:

  • A comeback 2:1 victory against Bournemouth;

  • 4 goals scored against Crystal Palace (4:1);

  • A hard-fought 1:0 success away against Coventry City;

  • Principle rivals Manchester United defeated in the Manchester derby (1:0);

  • Sunderland beaten in a goal-rich match (5:3);

  • Main title competitor — Liverpool crushed 3:0;

  • Resilient Ipswich Town defeated 3:2 in the latest round.

The only undefeated team in the EPL

Displaying consistent play since the start of the season, the "Citizens" hold absolute dominance in the standings:

  • Absolute result of 21 points: Having gathered a hundred percent result (21 points) after 7 rounds, the team leads the Premier League;

  • The only unbeaten club: Manchester City retains the status of the only club that has not lost points or suffered any defeats in the current EPL season;

  • Next test: The team will play its next round fixture away on October 24 against a dangerous opponent led by Unai Emery — Aston Villa.

Enzo Maresca's swift adaptation to the club and such a record-breaking streak clearly demonstrate that he is the main favorite for the main trophy at the end of the season.

Manchester CityEnzo MarescaEPL recordFootball statistics
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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