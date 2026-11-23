Manchester United is once again showing serious interest in Newcastle star Lewis Hall to strengthen their left-back position. The Mancunians may attempt to finalize the transfer that did not materialize in the summer during the winter window. However, it is possible that the player's long-term contract will complicate negotiations.

England's Manchester United has not abandoned its plan to sign Newcastle defender Lewis Hall. According to information shared by journalist Ekrem Konur, the "Red Devils" are planning to make another formal offer for the 22-year-old player in the winter transfer window.

This transfer could be an opportunity for the Mancunians to solve one of the key problems in their defensive line. It is said that finding a left-back has become one of the club's priority tasks, especially since Mauricio Pochettino took over as head coach.

The summer attempt ended in failure

Manchester United began showing interest in Lewis Hall during the summer transfer window. However, Newcastle did not want to let their player go and rejected the Mancunians' attempt.

Following that, Hall extended his contract with the club in September until 2031. This shows that Newcastle's intention to keep the player for the long term is serious.

Nevertheless, the Manchester United management has not lost hope of acquiring the English defender. According to Ekrem Konur, the club intends to submit another formal offer in the winter.

Lewis Hall's price is 55 million euros

Experts from the Transfermarkt portal estimate Lewis Hall's market value at around 55 million euros.

The player's contract, which runs until 2031, could also strengthen Newcastle's position in negotiations. For this reason, it is likely that Manchester United will have to prepare a very serious offer to add him to their squad.

Left-back defense has become a priority for Pochettino

Since Mauricio Pochettino began working as head coach, the issue of a left-back has occupied a special place in Manchester United's plans to strengthen their squad.

Lewis Hall's youth, his experience with the England national team, and his performance at Newcastle make him an interesting candidate for the Mancunians.

It is currently unknown how much Manchester United's winter offer will be and how Newcastle will respond to it. But one thing is clear: a transfer that did not happen in the summer may return to the agenda in the winter.