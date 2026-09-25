Rain may fall in Uzbekistan over the weekend

Over the weekend, it is expected that the weather will be slightly cloudy in most regions of Uzbekistan, with occasional changes in cloudiness. This was reported by Uzhydromet.

On September 25 during the day and going into the night of September 26, short-term rain is possible in some areas of the Fergana Valley, as well as in the foothills and mountainous areas of the republic. There is also a possibility of thunderstorms in some places.

Today, on September 25, there is a chance of short-term rain in some parts of Tashkent region in the second half of the day.

Overall, no precipitation is expected across most of the country during the weekend, though the weather may be changeable in mountainous and certain valley areas.

The gradual drop in air temperature will continue. Temperatures today will reach 26-30 degrees during the day, and up to 31-33 degrees in the southern regions, gradually falling to 22-25 degrees on September 26-27, and to 27-30 degrees in the south. Nighttime temperatures will be 9-14 degrees.

The wind will blow from the east at 7-12 m/s, and on September 26-27, it may strengthen up to 13-18 m/s in some places in the north and desert areas, accompanied by dust storms in certain locations.

In Tashkent, the weather will be slightly cloudy, occasionally changeable. A light short-term rain is possible today in the second half of the day, while no precipitation is expected on September 26-27.

Temperatures will mostly be 11-14 degrees at night, and 26-28 degrees during the day on September 25, gradually dropping to 23-25 degrees over the weekend. The wind will blow from the east at 3-8 m/s.