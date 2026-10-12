Shavkat Mirziyoyev unveils new requirements for Yangi Tashkent construction (video)

·53·Uzbekistan
Shavkat Mirziyoyev unveils new requirements for Yangi Tashkent construction (video)

President Shavkat Mirziyoyev announced an important and historic decision regarding the Yangi Tashkent project, the country's largest and most strategic urban planning initiative. According to the decision, 100 hectares of land will be allocated from the new city area to each region of the republic.

This initiative aims to embody the unique culture, economic potential, and architectural image of each region within the new center of the capital.

Strict requirements and new procedures set for khokims

Specific tasks have been assigned to regional leaders regarding the development of the new land plots and the organization of construction works:

  • Project and architectural approval: Each regional khokim must personally present and have the conceptual project and architectural plan for their assigned 100-hectare area approved by the head of state. Construction works will only begin after this step;

  • 5 days of activity per month: Regional khokims have been instructed to regularly spend at least 5 days every month in Yangi Tashkent itself to directly oversee the construction and development processes on-site.

“This is history, let them be thankful in 50-100 years”

The head of state emphasized the profound significance of this creative project not only for today but for future generations:

«This is New Uzbekistan, this is history. In 50 or 100 years, people should think, “Bless his father, that team left behind such a land”», — noted President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

In Yangi Tashkent, the areas allocated to each region are expected to become a massive cultural and economic hub connecting all the country's regions to a single center, enhancing the investment and tourism appeal of the territories.

Shavkat MirziyoyevYangi Tashkent projectRegional khokimsUzbekistan urban planning
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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