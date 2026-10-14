A rare bat not recorded in Uzbekistan for 55 years has been found

In Uzbekistan, a rare species of bat that has not been recorded in the wild for over half a century has been discovered. Scientists from the Institute of Zoology, in cooperation with foreign specialists, recorded the Turkmen long-eared bat (Plecotus turkmenicus) in the "South Ustyurt" National Nature Park.

This species is considered one of the rarest bats in Central Asia. For a long time, information about it was mainly limited to observations conducted before 1970 and specimens kept in museums.

The rediscovery of this rare species is of great importance for studying and protecting biodiversity in the territory of Uzbekistan. Such finds help to obtain new data on animals living in poorly studied areas and to preserve their habitats.

The fact that this bat, recorded by specialists, has been encountered again in the wild is one of the notable breakthroughs in the study of the country's fauna.