Cristiano Ronaldo's mother openly expresses disappointment that her son is not appreciated in Portugal

Dolores Aveiro, the mother of Portugal national team captain Cristiano Ronaldo, has expressed her dissatisfaction with the treatment her son is receiving in the country. In her opinion, despite the player's immense contributions to Portuguese football, he has not received the recognition he deserves. She stated this in an interview with the "TV7 Dias" publication.

“I am hurt, which is natural. It came as a shock to me. My son could have left the national team through the front door, but he left through the back door. I cried a little. When we spoke on the phone, I told him to calm down. But he made his decision. Even so, he has done a lot for Portugal. He has always been a hero of the country, but he was not appreciated to the proper extent,” Aveiro said.

Earlier, reports circulated that Ronaldo had left the national team training camp ahead of schedule. According to the player, the reason for this was that head coach Roberto Martínez broke his promise to him twice. Ronaldo took to the pitch in the Nations League match against Wales, witnessing Portugal's 1:0 victory. However, he remained on the bench in the 2:1 win against Norway.

According to the player, it was initially not planned for him to participate in the match against Norway. Later, the coach asked him to get ready to enter the pitch in the 30th minute of the match and sent him to warm up. But Ronaldo remained on the bench throughout the game. He believes the coach should have explained this situation at the post-match press conference, but failed to do so.

Nevertheless, Ronaldo has stated that he has no intention of leaving the Portugal national team. He even mentioned that he could still be called up to the national team even if the Portuguese Football Federation imposes disciplinary measures.