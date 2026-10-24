Egyptian farmer discovers 3000-year-old pharaoh statues on his plot

In Egypt, an ordinary farmer encountered an unexpected historical find while digging on his plot. Fragments of statues of Pharaoh Ramesses II, dating back over 3000 years, were found on his land.

It is reported that the farmer first noticed a stone inscribed with hieroglyphs and notified archaeologists. Subsequent excavations revealed a 1.6-meter head of the pharaoh's statue and another statue fragment 2.4 meters long.

The historical significance of the find is considered high. Ramesses II was one of Ancient Egypt's most famous pharaohs, ruling in the 13th century BC.

Interestingly, for finding the historical monuments and reporting them to the relevant authorities, the farmer and his wife were gifted tickets for a pilgrimage to Mecca.