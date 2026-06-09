Algerian Star Vows to Defeat Lionel Messi and Argentina

Algeria national team attacking midfielder Ibrahim Maza has set a goal to achieve a historic victory over Argentina in the opening match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The 20-year-old promising player from Bayer Leverkusen arrived in the USA ahead of the tournament and shared his ambitious plans, stating he is not afraid of the psychological pressure from the reigning world champions. According to Goal.com reports .

The North African team has settled in Kansas City, Missouri, to participate in the World Cup finals for the first time since 2014. Maza, who has become one of the key figures in the squad managed by Vladimir Petković, gave an interview to the media before the match against the tournament favorites. The player, who played for the Germany youth teams before choosing to represent Algeria, showed no fear of the opponent's prestige.

Speaking about the major clash scheduled for June 17, Maza said: "We need to have a good World Cup, and the first game against Argentina is very important. They provoke a lot, but we must stay calm, give our all, play smart, and see what happens." He concluded with a smile: "We will beat Lionel Messi, Inshallah."

Maza's bold statements are being widely discussed in the Argentine press, including publications such as TyC Sports, Ole, and La Nacion. The Algeria national team will complete their tournament preparations with a friendly match against Bolivia. After that, the "Desert Foxes" will compete in Group J against Argentina, Jordan, and Austria.