Lionel Messi Returns to Squad: Argentina Coach Shares Positive News

Argentina national team fans can breathe a sigh of relief. Head coach Lionel Scaloni has shared positive news regarding Lionel Messi ahead of the 2026 World Cup. After being sidelined for a period due to a minor muscle injury, the Inter Miami star is ready to participate in the final friendly match before the tournament. According to Goal.com reports .

The legendary forward missed the friendly match against Honduras on June 6. However, Scaloni alleviated concerns about his captain's condition. The World Cup-winning coach confirmed that Lionel Messi is expected to take the field in the upcoming match against Iceland, marking a significant step in his recovery process.

Although Messi is ready to play, Scaloni is trying not to overexert his number 10 leader on the eve of the tournament. The coaching staff plans to carefully manage his playing time in the match against Iceland to avoid risking the health of the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner.

"He will play against Iceland," Scaloni told journalists. "It is not yet clear how many minutes he will play. We will talk to him during training and agree on how much time to give him to prevent any risks. But in principle, he will take the field."

Scaloni emphasized how important Messi is not only for his skills but also for the team's morale. The 36-year-old footballer remains the true heart of the Argentina national team. According to the coach, Messi's presence in the locker room and on the field gives his teammates incredible strength.