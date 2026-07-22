Eldor Shomurodov: "More of our players need to go to Europe"

Captain of the Uzbekistan national football team Eldor Shomurodov was a guest on the "Nima gap?" show, where he shared his thoughts on the current development and future of the country's football.

The player emphasized that for the further advancement of Uzbek football, it is crucial for local players to play in European clubs.

"The more of our players head to European championships, the greater the contribution to the development of Uzbekistan's football. Experience in handling oneself on the international stage, feeling the pressure, and playing against strong teams will increase. As a result, both the quality of our players and the level of our national team will rise," said Eldor Shomurodov.