Round 10 thriller in Samarkand: Men crush Armenia, women thrash Peru!

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Round 10 thriller in Samarkand: Men crush Armenia, women thrash Peru!

The most intense and crucial Round 10 matches, which shed light on the fate of the gold medals at the 46th Chess Olympiad hosted by Samarkand, have officially come to an end. Uzbekistan's main national teams achieved an absolute triumph in the most notable encounters of the competition. While the men's main team destroyed multi-time Olympiad champion Armenia with a score of 3.5:0.5, consolidating their absolute sole lead, our main women's national team similarly sealed a crushing 3.5:0.5 victory over the representatives of Peru.

In other matches of the day, the Uzbekistan-2 men's team, facing world chess giant India, lost with a score of 0.5:3.5, while the Uzbekistan-3 squad failed to pass the test in a tough battle against Israel, losing 1.5:2.5. In the remaining women's pairings, Uzbekistan-2 signed a fighting 2:2 draw with Sweden, and Uzbekistan-3 drew 2:2 with Kenya. These historic results in Round 10 brought our main national teams' march toward the championship and top spots to a climax.

"Two 3.5:0.5 triumphs, the battle with India, and our girls' intensity": 5 key points of Round 10

The most important official results and facts recorded in Round 10 of the Samarkand Olympiad:

  • Men's crushing triumph over Armenia: Our main team won with a score of 3.5:0.5, proving that they are just a step away from the Olympiad trophy;

  • Women's bright victory over Peru: Our girls defeated the opponent in 3 games, recording an overall score of 3.5:0.5;

  • Test against the Indian powerhouse: The Uzbekistan-2 youth team competed against India's super lineup and gained experience with a 0.5:3.5 score;

  • Two draws from women's teams: Uzbekistan-2 achieved a conciliatory 2:2 result with Sweden, and Uzbekistan-3 with Kenya;

  • Principled clash with Israel: Despite winning on the final board, the Uzbekistan-3 men's team narrowly lost with a score of 1.5:2.5.

Chess Olympiad (Round 10): Comparison of results of all Uzbekistan's teams

Detailed results table of all 6 matches between men and women:

Match category and team clash

Overall score

Individual board results

Men: Armenia — Uzbekistan-1

0.5 : 3.5

Martirosyan 0:1 Abdusattorov; Sindarov 1:0 Hovhannisyan; Sargsyan 0.5:0.5 Yakubboev; Madaminov 1:0 Sargissian

Men: Uzbekistan-2 — India

0.5 : 3.5

Vakhidov 0:1 Praggnanandhaa; Abdisalimov 0.5:0.5 Erigaisi; Suyarov 0:1 Sarin; Nigmatov 0:1 Gukesh

Men: Uzbekistan-3 — Israel

1.5 : 2.5

Saydaliyev 0:1 Rodshtein; Bahrillayev 0:1 Borovskiy; Rakhmatullaev 0.5:0.5 Sokolovsky; Abdurakhmonov 1:0 Smirin

Women: Uzbekistan-1 — Peru

3.5 : 0.5

Hamdamova 0.5:0.5 Cori; Omonova 1:0 Salas; Imomqoziyeva 1:0 Contreras; Karimova 1:0 Ilario

Women: Uzbekistan-2 — Sweden

2 : 2

Yakubboeva 0.5:0.5 Cramling; Malikova 0:1 Agrest; Khalilova 0.5:0.5 Valsu; Salimova 1:0 Cramling

Women: Kenya — Uzbekistan-3

2 : 2

Aktamova 0.5:0.5 Mongeli; Bobomurodova 0.5:0.5 Mutisya; Ahmedova 0:1 Glenda; Shakhzodova 1:0 Albright

Chess expertise: Why are Round 10 results of historic importance?

Conclusions of international grandmasters, analysts, and chess experts:

  • "Championship character of the main teams": The fact that both the men's and women's main teams defeated their opponents with the exact same score of 3.5:0.5 showed that our national teams reached the climax of the competition in ideal physical and psychological form;

  • India's top tier: The Uzbekistan-2 youth team's battle against the world's most expensive chess players like Praggnanandhaa, Gukesh, and Erigaisi served as a great school for their future; Abdimalik Abdisalimov's draw with Arjun Erigaisi became one of the biggest sensations of the round;

  • Round 11 intrigue: The men's main team entering the final decisive round as the sole leader is gluing the global chess world to the boards in Samarkand — only a few hours remain until history is made.

In your opinion, will the 3.5:0.5 victory shown by our men's and women's main teams in Round 10 secure the gold medals of the Samarkand Olympiad? What results do you expect from our representatives in tomorrow's final Round 11? Leave your personal congratulations and thoughts in the comments and share this big review with everyone to support our national teams!

Samarkand 46th Chess OlympiadUzbekistan chess teamArmeniaPeru
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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