6 goals in 6 matches! Nuri Sahin reveals the secret behind Eldor Shomurodov's high productivity

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6 goals in 6 matches! Nuri Sahin reveals the secret behind Eldor Shomurodov's high productivity

The captain of the Uzbekistan national football team, Eldor Shomurodov, has started the new season in fantastic fashion. Having already scored 6 goals in the opening 6 rounds of the Turkish Championship, the 31-year-old forward received glowing praise from Istanbul Basaksehir head coach Nuri Sahin.

The Turkish specialist drew attention to the fact that, despite having practically no vacation following the World Cup held in the summer across the stadiums of the USA, Canada, and Mexico, the experienced forward is demonstrating remarkably consistent performances.

"Eldor is a unique individual": Nuri Sahin's recognition

The Istanbul Basaksehir manager specifically praised the professionalism of the Uzbek forward:

"Sometimes we need to be careful with our statements because Shomurodov had a very short holiday after the World Cup. I don't want to be unfair to my players. Showing top results immediately after the Mundial is not easy physically and psychologically — some of our players are still struggling with this issue.

Eldor, however, is a unique individual. He is constantly developing. No matter how much we try to give him a rest, he has always been this dedicated on the pitch and has always achieved success. That is why we give him complete freedom of movement. Eldor is an extremely important professional player for our team both on and off the pitch," Nuri Sahin said.

Roma's mistake, Basaksehir's luck

Shomurodov's move to Turkey has proven to be one of the most successful steps in his career. The Turkish club initially signed him on a one-year loan from Roma for 3 million euros and bought out his transfer rights completely in the summer.

In his debut season alone, Eldor became the top scorer of the Turkish Championship with 22 goals, serving as the main reason for his team finishing in the top five.

Shomurodov's statistics at Istanbul Basaksehir:

  • Number of matches: 52

  • Goals: 29

  • Assists: 6

Overall results at club and national team levels

Throughout his career, having defended the colors of Mash’al, Bunyodkor, Rostov, Genoa, Spezia, Cagliari, and Roma, Eldor Shomurodov has made a total of 396 appearances at the club level, recording 93 goals and 44 assists.

As the all-time top scorer in the history of the Uzbekistan national team, his figures are also remarkable:

  • 96 matches

  • 47 goals

  • 14 assists

The captain continues to prove that he is at the peak of his form in the new season.

Eldor ShomurodovIstanbul BasaksehirTurkish ChampionshipUzbekistan national team
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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