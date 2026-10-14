In the regular season of the UEFA Champions League, "Atletico Madrid" defeated "Manchester United" at home. The Madrid side started the match actively, opening the scoring in the very first minute. Another goal was scored in the second half, sealing the victory for the hosts.

Pablo Barrios put "Atletico" ahead in the 1st minute. In the 74th minute of the match, "Manchester United" player Leny Yoro received a red card, leaving his team a man down. In the 79th minute, Ademola Lukman scored the second goal for the Madrid team.

According to the match statistics, both teams took 9 shots towards the goal. The number of shots on target was also equal, with 4 for each team.

In ball possession, "Atletico" prevailed with 62 percent. The Madrid side completed 623 passes with an accuracy of 90 percent. "Manchester United" made 357 passes, with an accuracy of 87 percent.

"Atletico" players committed 11 fouls, while their opponents committed 13. Both teams received one yellow card each, but the red card received by the "Manchester United" player was one of the key events of the match. In terms of corner kicks, the English side prevailed with a score of 5:2.