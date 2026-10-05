Uzhydromet: Rain expected in some regions today

Uzhydromet has announced the weather forecast for today, October 5.

According to the forecast, the weather in Tashkent will be changeable. Rain is possible at times during the night and morning, while no precipitation is expected in the daytime. West wind will blow at a speed of 3–8 meters per second. Temperature at night will be 9–11 degrees, and during the day around 17–19 degrees.

In the Republic of Karakalpakstan and Khorezm region, the weather will be changeable, with no precipitation expected. West wind will blow at 7-12 m/s. Temperature at night will be 2-7 degrees warm, and during the day 12-17 degrees.

In Bukhara and Navoi regions, the weather will be changeable, with no precipitation expected. West wind will blow at 7-12 m/s. Temperature at night will be 5-10 degrees, and during the day 14-19 degrees.

In Tashkent, Syrdarya, Jizzakh, and Samarkand regions, the weather will be changeable, with rain in some places at night and in the morning. No precipitation is expected in the daytime. West wind will blow at 7-12 m/s. Temperature at night will be 8-13 degrees, and during the day 15-20 degrees.

In Kashkadarya and Surkhandarya regions, the weather will be changeable, with no precipitation expected. West wind will blow at 7-12 m/s. Temperature at night will be 10-15 degrees, and during the day 18-23 degrees.

In Andijan, Namangan, and Fergana regions, the weather will be changeable, with rain, heavy in some places. West wind will blow at 5-10 m/s. Temperature at night will be 10-15 degrees, and during the day 15-20 degrees.

In the foothill and mountainous regions of the republic, the weather will be changeable, with occasional rain, heavy in some places. Thunderstorms are possible. Precipitation may turn into snow in high mountains. Mudflow and flood events may occur. West wind will blow at 7-12 m/s, increasing up to 15-20 m/s in some places. Temperature at night will be 7-12 degrees, and during the day 10-15 degrees.