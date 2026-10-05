Uzhydromet: Rain expected in some regions today

·0·Uzbekistan
Uzhydromet: Rain expected in some regions today

Uzhydromet has announced the weather forecast for today, October 5.

According to the forecast, the weather in Tashkent will be changeable. Rain is possible at times during the night and morning, while no precipitation is expected in the daytime. West wind will blow at a speed of 3–8 meters per second. Temperature at night will be 9–11 degrees, and during the day around 17–19 degrees.

In the Republic of Karakalpakstan and Khorezm region, the weather will be changeable, with no precipitation expected. West wind will blow at 7-12 m/s. Temperature at night will be 2-7 degrees warm, and during the day 12-17 degrees.

In Bukhara and Navoi regions, the weather will be changeable, with no precipitation expected. West wind will blow at 7-12 m/s. Temperature at night will be 5-10 degrees, and during the day 14-19 degrees.

In Tashkent, Syrdarya, Jizzakh, and Samarkand regions, the weather will be changeable, with rain in some places at night and in the morning. No precipitation is expected in the daytime. West wind will blow at 7-12 m/s. Temperature at night will be 8-13 degrees, and during the day 15-20 degrees.

In Kashkadarya and Surkhandarya regions, the weather will be changeable, with no precipitation expected. West wind will blow at 7-12 m/s. Temperature at night will be 10-15 degrees, and during the day 18-23 degrees.

In Andijan, Namangan, and Fergana regions, the weather will be changeable, with rain, heavy in some places. West wind will blow at 5-10 m/s. Temperature at night will be 10-15 degrees, and during the day 15-20 degrees.

In the foothill and mountainous regions of the republic, the weather will be changeable, with occasional rain, heavy in some places. Thunderstorms are possible. Precipitation may turn into snow in high mountains. Mudflow and flood events may occur. West wind will blow at 7-12 m/s, increasing up to 15-20 m/s in some places. Temperature at night will be 7-12 degrees, and during the day 10-15 degrees.

UzhydrometTashkentRepublic of KarakalpakstanMudflow and flood
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

What will the weather be like in Uzbekistan on October 3?What will the weather be like in Uzbekistan on October 3?3 October 00:07Which regions are expected to see rain tomorrow?Which regions are expected to see rain tomorrow?30 September 15:20What will the weather be like in Tashkent on September 17?What will the weather be like in Tashkent on September 17?16 September 23:32Weather warming expected in Uzbekistan on September 15Weather warming expected in Uzbekistan on September 1514 September 21:43Dust storms may occur in Tashkent today — commission warnsDust storms may occur in Tashkent today — commission warnsYesterday 15:08"Uzhydromet" announces regions expecting rain at the beginning of the week"Uzhydromet" announces regions expecting rain at the beginning of the weekYesterday 16:26
AnnouncementsPartnership
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Uzbekistan news

Important good news for borrowers: strict ban is being introduced!
Important good news for borrowers: strict ban is being introduced!
Why are more boys being born than girls in Uzbekistan?
Why are more boys being born than girls in Uzbekistan?
“It's been ten years, let's give her the rank of colonel!”: An unexpected and heartfelt conversation with the President
“It's been ten years, let's give her the rank of colonel!”: An unexpected and heartfelt conversation with the President
Heavy rain and snow may occur in some regions tomorrow
Heavy rain and snow may occur in some regions tomorrow
How much bonus is expected to be paid to teachers on October 1?
How much bonus is expected to be paid to teachers on October 1?
Two important appointments: Samandar Sadullaev and Polat Bobojonov entrusted with new responsibilities
Two important appointments: Samandar Sadullaev and Polat Bobojonov entrusted with new responsibilities
Some workers may retire earlier
Some workers may retire earlier
McDonald's is entering Uzbekistan: First restaurant to open in Tashkent
McDonald's is entering Uzbekistan: First restaurant to open in Tashkent