Liverpool Legend Divock Origi Retires at 31

Former Liverpool striker and Champions League winner Divock Origi has announced his retirement from professional football at the age of 31. The Belgian player shared this unexpected decision with fans via social media. According to him, he has achieved all his goals as a footballer and now wants to try himself in new fields. Reported by Goal.com report .

Origi had become a true hero for Liverpool fans. Although he was not always a regular starter, he is remembered for scoring goals at the most crucial moments for the team. In particular, his brace against Barcelona in the Champions League semi-final and his goal in the final against Tottenham made him one of the unforgettable figures in the club's history.

"My mission as a footballer is complete. I have fulfilled my childhood dreams, played in the biggest stadiums, and won the most prestigious trophies. I am grateful to all the fans, coaches, and teammates who supported me. It is time to open a new chapter in my life," Divock Origi wrote on his Instagram page.

The striker, who also played successfully for the Belgium national team, spent recent years on loan at Italy's Milan and England's Nottingham Forest. However, due to injuries and loss of form, he could not return to his previous level. Nevertheless, he remains one of the few footballers to have won the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, and FIFA Club World Cup with Liverpool.