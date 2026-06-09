Liverpool Legend Divock Origi Retires at 31

·5·Sport
Liverpool Legend Divock Origi Retires at 31

Former Liverpool striker and Champions League winner Divock Origi has announced his retirement from professional football at the age of 31. The Belgian player shared this unexpected decision with fans via social media. According to him, he has achieved all his goals as a footballer and now wants to try himself in new fields. Reported by Goal.com report .

Origi had become a true hero for Liverpool fans. Although he was not always a regular starter, he is remembered for scoring goals at the most crucial moments for the team. In particular, his brace against Barcelona in the Champions League semi-final and his goal in the final against Tottenham made him one of the unforgettable figures in the club's history.

"My mission as a footballer is complete. I have fulfilled my childhood dreams, played in the biggest stadiums, and won the most prestigious trophies. I am grateful to all the fans, coaches, and teammates who supported me. It is time to open a new chapter in my life," Divock Origi wrote on his Instagram page.

The striker, who also played successfully for the Belgium national team, spent recent years on loan at Italy's Milan and England's Nottingham Forest. However, due to injuries and loss of form, he could not return to his previous level. Nevertheless, he remains one of the few footballers to have won the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, and FIFA Club World Cup with Liverpool.

LiverpoolDivock OrigiChampions LeagueFootballTransfer
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Erling Haaland and Jamal Musiala: Stars Who Could Have Played for EnglandErling Haaland and Jamal Musiala: Stars Who Could Have Played for EnglandToday, 07:18Darwin Nunez Could Make Surprise Free Return to LiverpoolDarwin Nunez Could Make Surprise Free Return to LiverpoolToday, 07:16What Did Ronald Koeman Say About the Match Against Uzbekistan?What Did Ronald Koeman Say About the Match Against Uzbekistan?Today, 06:13International Publication Names Uzbek Players Who Struggled Against NetherlandsInternational Publication Names Uzbek Players Who Struggled Against NetherlandsToday, 06:01How Was Uzbekistan's Performance in Yesterday's Match Rated?How Was Uzbekistan's Performance in Yesterday's Match Rated?Today, 05:50
AnnouncementsPartnership
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Ranking of the most valuable football players in Central Asia announced
Ranking of the most valuable football players in Central Asia announced
Spanish outlet includes Husanov in list of players missing the World Cup
Spanish outlet includes Husanov in list of players missing the World Cup
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
The meeting between Sindarov and Kasparov became a symbol of generations
The meeting between Sindarov and Kasparov became a symbol of generations
Uzbek children become world champions in Warsaw
Uzbek children become world champions in Warsaw
Why did Harry Kane miss his penalty? "Dirty play" exposed
Why did Harry Kane miss his penalty? "Dirty play" exposed
A new anthem, a new spirit for Uzbekistan (video)
A new anthem, a new spirit for Uzbekistan (video)