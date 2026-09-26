The Day Gold Medals Are Decided: Round 10 Pairings Announced in Samarkand

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The Day Gold Medals Are Decided: Round 10 Pairings Announced in Samarkand

The most decisive 10th-round matches, which will determine the champions and prize-winners of the 46th FIDE Chess Olympiad currently taking place in Samarkand, are getting underway. After defeating the US national team in the previous 9th round and becoming the absolute leaders in the standings, the main men's national team of Uzbekistan will face multiple-time Olympiad winner Armenia with the black pieces in a complex encounter this round. In another central clash of the day, the Uzbekistan-2 men's team, which surprised everyone by crushing the Netherlands in round 9, will test itself against world chess giant India with the white pieces.

Meanwhile, the Uzbekistan-3 lineup will sit across the board from the Israeli team. In the women's 10th round, our national teams will also face serious opponents: the main women's national team of Uzbekistan will play against Peru with the white pieces, the Uzbekistan-2 women will fight for victory against Sweden, and the Uzbekistan-3 team will face Kenya with the black pieces. The outcomes of today's round will practically determine whether the Olympiad gold medals remain in Samarkand.

"The Armenian Barrier, Clash with India, and Round 10 Tension": 5 Key Points of the Day's Matches

The most important official matchups and facts of round 10:

  • Uzbekistan vs Armenia Central Match: Our main national team faces Armenia, one of the most serious contenders for gold medals;

  • Uzbekistan-2 Team's Test Against India: Our youngsters, who defeated the Netherlands, will play against India, one of the strongest chess nations in the world;

  • Uzbekistan-3 and Israel Encounter: Our third men's team will try to score points with the white pieces against representatives of Israel;

  • Women's Matchup Against Peru and Sweden: Our main women's team will test their strength against Peru, and Uzbekistan-2 against Sweden;

  • The Golden Foundation: A victory in this round will bring the Uzbekistan men's team as close as possible to the championship ahead of the final 11th round.

FIDE Chess Olympiad (Samarkand): All Key Pairings of Round 10

Official pairing distribution indicators for international and national teams:

The Day Gold Medals Are Decided: Round 10 Pairings Announced in Samarkand

Match and Board Order

Team White

Team Black

Match Significance and Status

Men (Board 1)

Armenia

UZBEKISTAN

The main battle deciding the fate of gold medals

Men

UZBEKISTAN-2

India

Our second team's test against a world grand

Men

UZBEKISTAN-3

Israel

Principled team rating match

Men (Other pairings)

Ukraine, Germany, Hungary

China, France, Spain

International elite struggle

Women (Central)

UZBEKISTAN

Peru

An important victory opportunity for our women

Women

UZBEKISTAN-2

Sweden

Match against European experience

Women

Kenya

UZBEKISTAN-3

Away match for our 3rd squad girls

Women (Other pairings)

China, Kazakhstan, England

India, France, Georgia

Fierce clashes in the medal zone

The Day Gold Medals Are Decided: Round 10 Pairings Announced in Samarkand

Chess Expertise: Why Are Armenia and India the Most Dangerous Opponents in Round 10?

Conclusions of international grandmasters and chess analysts:

  • "Armenian Olympiad Spirit": Even if individual ratings are not very high, the Armenian national team possesses a unique solidarity capable of defeating any world grand in team matches; since Nodirbek Abdusattorov and his teammates will be playing with the black pieces rather than white today, a cold-blooded strategy is required;

  • Uzbekistan-2's "Giant Barrier": The crushing victory of our second squad over the Netherlands led by Anish Giri has turned them into one of the most dangerous teams in the tournament; standing up against India today could make our main team's path to the championship even easier;

  • Opportunity for Women's Rehabilitation: Following the defeat against India, the match against the Peru team is a convenient opportunity for our girls to regain psychological advantage and rise in the standings.

In your opinion, can the main men's national team of Uzbekistan successfully overcome the Armenian barrier and secure the gold medal of the Samarkand Olympiad ahead of schedule? How do you assess the chances of the Uzbekistan-2 team against India? Leave your personal predictions and wishes in the comments and share this analysis with all chess enthusiasts to support our national teams!

Samarkand Chess OlympiadUzbekistan chess national teamArmenia chess national teamIndia chess national team
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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