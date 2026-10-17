Ronaldo invests 10 million euros in new business

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Ronaldo invests 10 million euros in new business

Famous Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo is now looking to try his hand in the mineral water production sector. He has invested 10 million euros into a new business project, according to «Sic Noticias».

Reports indicate that the footballer's partner in this project will be the Portuguese company Grupo Ouhterinho, which has also allocated 10 million euros. Thus, the total investment directed into the new business has reached 20 million euros.

As part of the project, mineral water extraction and production are planned to be established in the Portuguese city of Bragança. The completion of the factory construction and the introduction of the new brand to the market are expected to take place by the end of 2027.

This is not Ronaldo's first venture into the water business

For context, the 41-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo is also a co-founder of the "Ursu9" water brand, which was launched in Madrid in the summer of 2023. Therefore, this new investment is aimed at further expanding the footballer's presence in the drinking water market.

Ronaldo remains in the spotlight not only for his achievements on the football pitch but also for his business projects outside of sport. This new investment in mineral water production is another step forward in his entrepreneurial career.

It is worth noting that Cristiano Ronaldo is currently the world record holder for the most goals and appearances for the Portugal national team. He has made 233 official appearances for the national team and scored 146 goals.

Cristiano RonaldoGrupo OuhterinhoBragançamineral water business
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Aziza Shukhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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