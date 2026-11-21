Nuevos precios para iPhone 17 Pro y Pro Max
Los precios actuales de los smartphones iPhone han sido actualizados. Además de los modelos estándar, las versiones Pro y Pro Max se ofrecen con diferentes capacidades de almacenamiento. La gama iPhone 17 está disponible en variantes eSIM + eSIM y SIM + eSIM. Ambas configuraciones de estos dispositivos cuentan con 2 IMEI registrados.
Modelos iPhone 15 y 16:
• iPhone 15, 128 GB — 659$
• iPhone 16, 128 GB — 849$
Modelos iPhone 16 Pro:
• Almacenamiento 128 GB — 1099$
• Almacenamiento 256 GB — 1199$
• Almacenamiento 512 GB — 1299$
Modelos iPhone 16 Pro Max:
• Almacenamiento 256 GB — 1299$
• Almacenamiento 512 GB — 1399$
Versiones eSIM + eSIM (2 IMEI registrados)
iPhone 17:
• 256 GB — 949$
iPhone 17 Air:
• 256 GB, Blue — 939$
• 256 GB, Black — 939$
• 256 GB, Gold — 939$
• 256 GB, White — 939$
iPhone 17 Pro:
• 256 GB, Orange — 1279$ (Mega Oferta)
• 256 GB, Deep Blue — 1259$ (descuento)
• 256 GB, Silver — 1339$
• 512 GB, Blue — 1499$
• 512 GB, Orange — 1299$ (descuento)
• 512 GB, Silver — 1399$
• 1 TB, Orange — 1649$ (descuento)
iPhone 17 Pro Max:
• 256 GB, Deep Blue — 1369$
• 256 GB, Orange — 1389$
• 256 GB, Silver — 1439$
• 512 GB, Deep Blue — 1549$ (descuento)
• 512 GB, Orange — 1499$ (descuento)
• 512 GB, Silver — 1699$
• 1 TB, Orange — 1899$
• 1 TB, Blue — 1849$
• 1 TB, Silver — 1899$
• 2 TB, Blue — 2199$
• 2 TB, Orange — 2199$
• 2 TB, Silver — 2399$
Versiones SIM + eSIM (2 IMEI registrados)
iPhone 17:
• 256 GB — 949$
iPhone 17 Pro:
• 256 GB, Orange — 1349$
• 256 GB, Deep Blue — 1399$
• 256 GB, Silver — 1429$
• 512 GB, Orange — 1499$
• 512 GB, Silver — 1599$
• 512 GB, Blue — 1629$
• 1 TB, Orange — 1699$ (Mega Oferta)
• 1 TB, Silver — 1879$ (descuento)
• 1 TB, Blue — 1999$
iPhone 17 Pro Max:
• 256 GB, Deep Blue — 1399$ (descuento)
• 256 GB, Orange — 1399$
• 256 GB, Silver — 1549$
• 512 GB, Orange — 1649$
• 512 GB, Blue — 1679$ (Mega Oferta)
• 512 GB, Silver — 1729$
• 1 TB, Orange — 2029$
• 1 TB, Blue — 1949$
• 1 TB, Silver — 2099$
• 2 TB, Blue — 2399$
• 2 TB, Orange — 2399$
• 2 TB, Silver — 2499$
Todos los precios están actualizados al 21 de noviembre de 2026.
Sin anuncios con la suscripción
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