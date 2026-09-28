Uzbekistan achieves a historic victory: the UN Congress in 2031 will be held in our country!

·1·Uzbekistan
Uzbekistan achieves a historic victory: the UN Congress in 2031 will be held in our country!

Following participation in the UN General Assembly, diplomatic efforts continued in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, where important agreements were reached at the 15th Congress on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice. At this prestigious conference, attended by nearly 5,000 delegates from around the world, the most pressing issues regarding global security, transnational crime, terrorism, drug trafficking, corruption, environmental offenses, and child protection were discussed.

As part of the forum, a constructive meeting was held with UN Under-Secretary-General and Executive Director of the UN Office on Drugs and Crime, Ghada Fathi Waly (Monika Juma). As the greatest historic outcome of this summit, all participating countries of the world unanimously supported the initiative to hold the next congress in Uzbekistan, and this decision was solidified in the final official declaration. Now, a five-year period of thorough preparation lies ahead, and in 2031 our country will host delegates from all over the world.

Uzbekistan achieves a historic victory: the UN Congress in 2031 will be held in our country!

“5,000 delegates, UN recognition, and hosting in 2031”: 5 key points of the historic decision

The most important official facts regarding the global congress in Abu Dhabi and the adopted historic declaration:

  • The 2031 Congress will be held in Uzbekistan: All UN member states unanimously approved Uzbekistan hosting the next congress;

  • Nearly 5,000 international delegates: The 15th forum in Abu Dhabi was attended by high-ranking representatives of the judicial and security fields from all over the world;

  • Official dialogue with Monika Juma: Current and prospective joint projects with the UN Office on Drugs and Crime were reviewed;

  • Officially sealed in the final declaration: Uzbekistan's initiative was included in the summit's main international document and acquired legal force;

  • Solidarity against global challenges: Strategies to combat terrorism, transnational crime, drug trafficking, and environmental offenses were defined at the conference.

Uzbekistan achieves a historic victory: the UN Congress in 2031 will be held in our country!

Comparison of parameters between the 15th UN Congress and the 2031 Uzbekistan Summit

Classification of indicators for the Abu Dhabi conference and the expected hosting in Uzbekistan:

Important criteria and indicators

Abu Dhabi (15th Congress — Current Stage)

Uzbekistan (16th Congress — 2031)

Conference status and level

UN Global Forum on Crime and Criminal Justice

Historic UN summit to be held in Central Asia for the first time

Participant scope

Nearly 5,000 representatives from various countries around the world

Global leaders, international experts, and thousands of foreign delegates

Achieved diplomatic result

Important discussions and approval of Uzbekistan's initiative

Full hosting of the congress based on the final declaration

Main areas of discussion

Drug trafficking, corruption, child protection, rule of law

Judicial and legal reforms, digital security, and global cooperation

Preparation and organizational process

Successfully completed by the Emirates

An upcoming 5-year period of thorough and systematic preparation

Uzbekistan achieves a historic victory: the UN Congress in 2031 will be held in our country!

International and political expertise: Why does this decision elevate Uzbekistan's global standing to a new level?

Conclusions of diplomats, international law experts, and political scientists:

  • "A symbol of high trust by the world community": Winning the right to host such a UN-scale congress of 5,000 people is not just another event; it is a major recognition by the global community of Uzbekistan's open policy, human rights, and modernization processes in the judicial system;

  • A historic regional turning point for Central Asia: Organizing such a prestigious conference in the Central Asia region for the first time in UN history sharply increases the region's significance as a security center and strengthens our country's geopolitical role;

  • 5-year preparation and vast opportunities: Until 2031, international conference tourism, infrastructure, digital technologies, and hotel networks will develop in our country; the visit of the world's leading jurists and politicians to Tashkent will serve as an unrivaled platform to adapt national legislation to the most advanced standards.

Uzbekistan achieves a historic victory: the UN Congress in 2031 will be held in our country!

How do you think this major UN Congress, welcoming nearly 5,000 representatives of the world in 2031, will positively impact Uzbekistan's prestige in the international arena and its law enforcement system? Which areas do you think should be emphasized the most in preparing for this global summit? Leave your analysis and thoughts in the comments and share this analysis of our national diplomacy's historic victory with all our compatriots!

UN 15th CongressAbu Dhabi2031 Uzbekistan SummitMonika Juma
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Major Change in Schools: All Textbooks to Be Transferred to the New Alphabet by 2031Major Change in Schools: All Textbooks to Be Transferred to the New Alphabet by 203110 September 15:35School textbooks to be published in the new alphabet starting from 2027School textbooks to be published in the new alphabet starting from 202710 September 17:00Uzbekistan Delegation Delivers Historic Speech at UN Conference in ViennaUzbekistan Delegation Delivers Historic Speech at UN Conference in Vienna1 June 20:53Weather to change drastically in Uzbekistan mid-week: Rain and snow in high mountains!Weather to change drastically in Uzbekistan mid-week: Rain and snow in high mountains!Today 14:19High-level reception in Abu Dhabi: Saida Mirziyoyeva met with the UAE President (video)High-level reception in Abu Dhabi: Saida Mirziyoyeva met with the UAE President (video)Today 12:36Alisher Qodirov: "A monster-pedophile won't become kind in prison"Alisher Qodirov: "A monster-pedophile won't become kind in prison"Today 11:27
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Uzbekistan news

Important good news for borrowers: strict ban is being introduced!
Important good news for borrowers: strict ban is being introduced!
Why are more boys being born than girls in Uzbekistan?
Why are more boys being born than girls in Uzbekistan?
“It's been ten years, let's give her the rank of colonel!”: An unexpected and heartfelt conversation with the President
“It's been ten years, let's give her the rank of colonel!”: An unexpected and heartfelt conversation with the President
Unexpected snowfall recorded in Kashkadarya
Unexpected snowfall recorded in Kashkadarya
Two important appointments: Samandar Sadullaev and Polat Bobojonov entrusted with new responsibilities
Two important appointments: Samandar Sadullaev and Polat Bobojonov entrusted with new responsibilities
How much bonus is expected to be paid to teachers on October 1?
How much bonus is expected to be paid to teachers on October 1?
Temperature drops sharply in Uzbekistan, rain and mudflow warnings issued
Temperature drops sharply in Uzbekistan, rain and mudflow warnings issued
McDonald's is entering Uzbekistan: First restaurant to open in Tashkent
McDonald's is entering Uzbekistan: First restaurant to open in Tashkent