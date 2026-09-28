Following participation in the UN General Assembly, diplomatic efforts continued in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, where important agreements were reached at the 15th Congress on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice. At this prestigious conference, attended by nearly 5,000 delegates from around the world, the most pressing issues regarding global security, transnational crime, terrorism, drug trafficking, corruption, environmental offenses, and child protection were discussed.

As part of the forum, a constructive meeting was held with UN Under-Secretary-General and Executive Director of the UN Office on Drugs and Crime, Ghada Fathi Waly (Monika Juma). As the greatest historic outcome of this summit, all participating countries of the world unanimously supported the initiative to hold the next congress in Uzbekistan, and this decision was solidified in the final official declaration. Now, a five-year period of thorough preparation lies ahead, and in 2031 our country will host delegates from all over the world.

“5,000 delegates, UN recognition, and hosting in 2031”: 5 key points of the historic decision

The most important official facts regarding the global congress in Abu Dhabi and the adopted historic declaration:

The 2031 Congress will be held in Uzbekistan: All UN member states unanimously approved Uzbekistan hosting the next congress;

Nearly 5,000 international delegates: The 15th forum in Abu Dhabi was attended by high-ranking representatives of the judicial and security fields from all over the world;

Official dialogue with Monika Juma: Current and prospective joint projects with the UN Office on Drugs and Crime were reviewed;

Officially sealed in the final declaration: Uzbekistan's initiative was included in the summit's main international document and acquired legal force;

Solidarity against global challenges: Strategies to combat terrorism, transnational crime, drug trafficking, and environmental offenses were defined at the conference.

Comparison of parameters between the 15th UN Congress and the 2031 Uzbekistan Summit

Classification of indicators for the Abu Dhabi conference and the expected hosting in Uzbekistan:

Important criteria and indicators Abu Dhabi (15th Congress — Current Stage) Uzbekistan (16th Congress — 2031) Conference status and level UN Global Forum on Crime and Criminal Justice Historic UN summit to be held in Central Asia for the first time Participant scope Nearly 5,000 representatives from various countries around the world Global leaders, international experts, and thousands of foreign delegates Achieved diplomatic result Important discussions and approval of Uzbekistan's initiative Full hosting of the congress based on the final declaration Main areas of discussion Drug trafficking, corruption, child protection, rule of law Judicial and legal reforms, digital security, and global cooperation Preparation and organizational process Successfully completed by the Emirates An upcoming 5-year period of thorough and systematic preparation

International and political expertise: Why does this decision elevate Uzbekistan's global standing to a new level?

Conclusions of diplomats, international law experts, and political scientists:

"A symbol of high trust by the world community": Winning the right to host such a UN-scale congress of 5,000 people is not just another event; it is a major recognition by the global community of Uzbekistan's open policy, human rights, and modernization processes in the judicial system;

A historic regional turning point for Central Asia: Organizing such a prestigious conference in the Central Asia region for the first time in UN history sharply increases the region's significance as a security center and strengthens our country's geopolitical role;

5-year preparation and vast opportunities: Until 2031, international conference tourism, infrastructure, digital technologies, and hotel networks will develop in our country; the visit of the world's leading jurists and politicians to Tashkent will serve as an unrivaled platform to adapt national legislation to the most advanced standards.

How do you think this major UN Congress, welcoming nearly 5,000 representatives of the world in 2031, will positively impact Uzbekistan's prestige in the international arena and its law enforcement system? Which areas do you think should be emphasized the most in preparing for this global summit? Leave your analysis and thoughts in the comments and share this analysis of our national diplomacy's historic victory with all our compatriots!